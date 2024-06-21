Mnangagwa Meets FRELIMO Leader, Daniel Chapo, Ahead Of Mozambique’s Elections

Following a meeting with some ZANU PF Politburo members at the party headquarters in Harare, Chapo said he will continue working towards the development of the two countries’ economies if he wins the elections. He said:

FRELIMO and ZANU PF are sister parties, we are brothers. Mozambique is Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe is Mozambique.

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news That’s why we are always together… We are here because we want to be closer with ZANU PF. We want to continue to fight to develop our countries and to get peace… We know that ZANU PF is experienced in terms of elections. We want that campaign spirit in Mozambique.

Chapo’s delegation constitutes FRELIMO Politburo member Eneas Comiche, presidential advisor Rafael Jose Rohomodja, Central Committee member Tome Picasso, advisors Ricardo Sengo and Adilson Andinane, protocol officer Ana Celeste, and Zimbabwean Ambassador to Mozambique, Victor Matemadanda.

ZANU PF Politburo members, who attended the meeting, were Christopher Mutsvangwa (Secretary for Information and Publicity), Tendai Chirau (Deputy Secretary for Security) and senior party members of staff.

General elections are scheduled to be held in Mozambique on 9 October 2024.

If elected, Chapo will become Mozambique’s fifth democratically elected leader since the country attained independence from Portugal in 1975.

Samora Machel was the first president of democratic Mozambique, succeeded by Joachim Chissano, then Armando Guebuza and current President Filipe Nyusi, all from FRELIMO.

