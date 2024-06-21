Police Investigate Mass Cattle Slaughter In Mutoko

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App Download here ⬇️ : play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

We will issue a comprehensive statement soon after the completion of the investigations.

Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the slaughter of almost 500 animals in Mutoko.

Speaking to H-Metro, the president of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs in Zimbabwe, Sheikh Ishmail Duwa, also said they are investigating reports that the animals were slaughtered by Muslims. He said:

We have learnt about the slaughtering of animals for rituals in Mutoko through social media.

We have since instituted an investigation to find out if this is being done by Muslims or if it’s meant to tarnish the image of Islam.

Yes, Muslims have a festival called Eid al-Adha (also known as Eid ul-Adha or Bakrid), which involves the sacrifice of animals as a religious ritual.

The festival commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to God.

During Eid al-Adha, Muslims sacrifice animals like sheep, goats, cows, or camels, and the meat is then distributed to the poor and needy.

The sacrifice is done to honour Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, show gratitude to Allah (God) for His blessings and demonstrate obedience to God’s commands.

The festival is celebrated annually on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah, which falls about 70 days after Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

It’s important to note that the sacrifice is not done for bloodshed, but rather as a symbol of devotion and obedience to God.

The meat is then used to feed the poor and needy, promoting charity and generosity.