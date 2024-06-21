Police Investigate Mass Cattle Slaughter In Mutoko
The slaughter of about 500 cattle in Mutoko, along with pictures and videos of their carcasses flooding social media platforms, has drawn the attention of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).
Some villagers have been posting audio, and videos, claiming that some Muslims were slaughtering animals for blood and leaving the whole meat to them.
ZRP spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, told H-Metro they have launched investigations into the matter. He said:
Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the slaughter of almost 500 animals in Mutoko.
We will issue a comprehensive statement soon after the completion of the investigations.
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
Speaking to H-Metro, the president of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs in Zimbabwe, Sheikh Ishmail Duwa, also said they are investigating reports that the animals were slaughtered by Muslims. He said:
We have learnt about the slaughtering of animals for rituals in Mutoko through social media.
We have since instituted an investigation to find out if this is being done by Muslims or if it’s meant to tarnish the image of Islam.
Yes, Muslims have a festival called Eid al-Adha (also known as Eid ul-Adha or Bakrid), which involves the sacrifice of animals as a religious ritual.
The festival commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to God.
During Eid al-Adha, Muslims sacrifice animals like sheep, goats, cows, or camels, and the meat is then distributed to the poor and needy.
The sacrifice is done to honour Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, show gratitude to Allah (God) for His blessings and demonstrate obedience to God’s commands.
The festival is celebrated annually on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah, which falls about 70 days after Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.
It’s important to note that the sacrifice is not done for bloodshed, but rather as a symbol of devotion and obedience to God.
The meat is then used to feed the poor and needy, promoting charity and generosity.
Duwa said there was a shortage of halal meat in the country.
For meat to be certified, it must be slaughtered per Islamic law, as defined in the Koran.
The Islamic form of slaughtering animals or poultry, dhabiha, involves killing through a cut to the jugular vein, carotid artery and windpipe.
More: Pindula News