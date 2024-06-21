Shaun Timba Released On US$100 Bail
Shaun Timba, the son of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) “Chief Administrator”, Jameson Zvidzai Timba, was granted US$100 bail by the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Thursday following his arrest alongside 78 others at his father’s house on Sunday.
As reported by NewsDay, Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo ruled that Shaun was caught up in the alleged illegal gathering, which he was not part of, when he had gone there to deliver some gifts to his father.
Timba and 78 other CCC members were commemorating the Day of the Africa Child at his house in Avondale, Harare when they were tear-gassed and arrested by the police.
They are facing charges of participating in a gathering with the intent to promote violence, breaches of peace or bigotry as well as disorderly conduct.
The group is being represented by lawyers Agency Gumbo, Lazurus Mbereko, Jeremiah Bamu and Webster Jiti.
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
Their bail application continues this Friday at the Harare Magistrates’ Court.
The CCC members were allegedly tortured while in police custody, with a majority of them having visible scars.
More: Pindula News