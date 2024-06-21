Shaun Timba Released On US$100 Bail

6 minutes ago Fri, 21 Jun 2024 05:52:43 GMT

Shaun Timba, the son of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) “Chief Administrator”, Jameson Zvidzai Timba, was granted US$100 bail by the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Thursday following his arrest alongside 78 others at his father’s house on Sunday.

As reported by NewsDay, Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo ruled that Shaun was caught up in the alleged illegal gathering, which he was not part of, when he had gone there to deliver some gifts to his father.

Timba and 78 other CCC members were commemorating the Day of the Africa Child at his house in Avondale, Harare when they were tear-gassed and arrested by the police.

