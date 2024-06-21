Tapuwa Kapini Endorses Walter Magaya For ZIFA Presidency

We can say whatever we want about Prophet Magaya but we can never take away the passion he has for football and his love for the game is there for everyone to see with all the million-dollar investments he has made. I will be let down if Magaya doesn’t make himself available in the coming ZIFA elections because Zimbabwean football needs someone like him. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news I think he is someone who might get big brands to sponsor the PSL because he showed his capacity when he signed Billiat, against all odds, we need fresh ideas in our football and I don’t think he is someone who will shut the door on the legends.

Magaya ended up building his own stadium after his efforts to renovate Gwanzura in Harare and Chibuku in Chitungwiza were frustrated.

Kapini said football authorities should engage Magaya for assistance in refurbishing the National Sports Stadium so that it meets the requirements to host international football matches. He said:

I don’t know why we are pretending as if it’s okay to play our games outside Zimbabwe. What I know is that Magaya will help to improve the stadiums and resolve the crisis which has impacted our football. He has been running a top-flight team, he knows what the players want, which I think is the most neglected area, PSL teams need to be supported with grants. I read several reports about Magaya being denied the chance to renovate Gwanzura and Chibuku Stadium, I mean who does that to someone who is doing the country such a lifetime favour? If Magaya chooses not to take this chance, we should consider someone passionate about the development of our football, people like Alois Bunjira.

Kapini has three brothers who are under Yadar Stars namely Issa Sadiki, Brian Mapfumo and Noah Kapini.

