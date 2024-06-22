Tapera Selects Warriors Squad For 2024 COSAFA Cup
Interim Warriors coach Jairos Tapera has named the squad for the 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament in South Africa from 26 June to 7 July.
The squad is made up of a few UK-based players such as Miley Tavaziva, Shane Maroodza and Joey Phuthi, with most of the players plying their trade in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.
Tapera selected the most players, five in total, from his club Manica Diamonds – more than any other local club, including league leaders FC Platinum.
Here is the squad.
GOALKEEPERS
Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum), Geoffrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds)
DEFENDERS
Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Isheanasu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds), Thubelihle Jubani (Manica Diamonds), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Dennis Nhongo (Bikita Minerals)
MIDFIELDERS
Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda FC), Leslie Kashitigu (Ngezi Platinum), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Tinotenda Meke (Greenfuel), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum)
FORWARDS
Michael Tapera (Manica Diamonds), Never Rauzhi (Bulawayo Chiefs), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum), Lynoth Chikuhwa (Highlanders)
TECHNICAL TEAM
- Jairos Tapera (Head Coach)
- Saul Chaminuka (Assistant Coach)
- Takesure Chiragwi (Assistant Coach)
- Zwanai Kawadza (Goalkeepers Coach)
- Abraham Mbaiwa (Strength & Conditioning)
- Idzai Muzondo (Team Doctor)
- Lennon Gwara (Sports Massage Therapist)
- Simon Marange (Performance Analyst)
- James Makoni (Performance Analyst)
- Sunday Chidzambwa (Technical Advisor)
More: Pindula News