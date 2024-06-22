Tapera Selects Warriors Squad For 2024 COSAFA Cup

1 minute ago Sat, 22 Jun 2024 05:45:25 GMT

Interim Warriors coach Jairos Tapera has named the squad for the 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament in South Africa from 26 June to 7 July.

The squad is made up of a few UK-based players such as Miley Tavaziva, Shane Maroodza and Joey Phuthi, with most of the players plying their trade in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Tapera selected the most players, five in total, from his club Manica Diamonds – more than any other local club, including league leaders FC Platinum.

Feedback