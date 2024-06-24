PSL 2024 Matchday 16 Results: FC Platinum Win, Dynamos Hold Manica Diamonds
Former Castle Lager Premiership champions FC Platinum have extended their lead at the top of the table after beating Simba Bhora 1-0 at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.
Thando Ngwenya scored the only goal of the match in the 88th minute. FC Platinum have now garnered 34 points from 16 matches.
Manica Diamonds are in second spot, with 31 points, following their 0-0 draw against Dynamos at Sakubva Stadium on Sunday.
On Saturday, at Sakubva Stadium, Bikita Minerals came from behind to beat Chicken Inn 2-1.
The Gamecocks opened the scoring in the 13th minute through Michael Charamba before Liberty Masveura and Evans Katema hit back for the hosts in the second half.
CAPS United beat Chegutu Pirates 2-1 in an ill-tempered match at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday. There was a 27-minute stoppage during the match after Zaire fans protested Makepekepe’s first goal scored by William Manondo in the 67th minute.
Chegutu Pirates were not happy with the decision by the match officials to award CAPS United a throw-in which they thought was supposed to be taken by their team.
From the move, Makepekepe earned a corner kick which resulted in the goal. This incited Chegutu Pirates fans to hurl a metal object towards far-side assistant referee Tafadzwa Nkala which forced referee Cecil Gwezere to stop play.
The top six on the log standings are as follows: FC Platinum (34 points), Manica Diamonds (31 points), Ngezi Platinum Stars (27 points), Simba Bhora (27 points), Highlanders (26 points), CAPS United (22 points).
Bikita Minerals and Chicken Inn also have 22 points each, while Dynamos, down to 9th position, have 21 points, just 10 points above Hwange who are bottom of the table in 18th position.
Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 15 results at a glance:
- Bikita Minerals 2-1 Chicken Inn
- Herentals College 1-2 Ngezi Platinum Stars
- Arenel Movers 1-2 TelOne
- FC Platinum 1-0 Simba Bhora
- ZPC Kariba 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
- CAPS United 2-1 Chegutu Pirates
- Manica Diamonds 0-0 Dynamos
- Green Fuel 1-0 Yadah Stars
- Highlanders 1-0 Hwange
