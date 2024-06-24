PSL 2024 Matchday 16 Results: FC Platinum Win, Dynamos Hold Manica Diamonds

On Saturday, at Sakubva Stadium, Bikita Minerals came from behind to beat Chicken Inn 2-1.

The Gamecocks opened the scoring in the 13th minute through Michael Charamba before Liberty Masveura and Evans Katema hit back for the hosts in the second half.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

CAPS United beat Chegutu Pirates 2-1 in an ill-tempered match at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday. There was a 27-minute stoppage during the match after Zaire fans protested Makepekepe’s first goal scored by William Manondo in the 67th minute.

Chegutu Pirates were not happy with the decision by the match officials to award CAPS United a throw-in which they thought was supposed to be taken by their team.

From the move, Makepekepe earned a corner kick which resulted in the goal. This incited Chegutu Pirates fans to hurl a metal object towards far-side assistant referee Tafadzwa Nkala which forced referee Cecil Gwezere to stop play.

The top six on the log standings are as follows: FC Platinum (34 points), Manica Diamonds (31 points), Ngezi Platinum Stars (27 points), Simba Bhora (27 points), Highlanders (26 points), CAPS United (22 points).

Bikita Minerals and Chicken Inn also have 22 points each, while Dynamos, down to 9th position, have 21 points, just 10 points above Hwange who are bottom of the table in 18th position.

Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 15 results at a glance:

Bikita Minerals 2-1 Chicken Inn

Herentals College 1-2 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Arenel Movers 1-2 TelOne

FC Platinum 1-0 Simba Bhora

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

CAPS United 2-1 Chegutu Pirates

Manica Diamonds 0-0 Dynamos

Green Fuel 1-0 Yadah Stars

Highlanders 1-0 Hwange

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment