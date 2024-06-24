"ZESA Lost 800MW Capacity At Kariba Hydropower Station"

12 minutes ago Mon, 24 Jun 2024 15:59:34 GMT

ZESA Holdings, Zimbabwe’s power utility, has reported a loss of 800 megawatts of electricity generation capacity due to hydrological challenges at the Kariba South Hydroelectric Power Station, further exacerbating the country’s ongoing power crisis.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Energy and Power Development, Edgar Moyo, in Parliament last week while responding to questions from lawmakers regarding the electricity supply situation in Zimbabwe.

According to the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), the water available for power generation (usable live storage) at Lake Kaiba on 20 June 2024 stood at 12,54% compared to 31,23% during the same period in 2023. Said Minister Moyo:

