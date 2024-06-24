"ZESA Lost 800MW Capacity At Kariba Hydropower Station"
ZESA Holdings, Zimbabwe’s power utility, has reported a loss of 800 megawatts of electricity generation capacity due to hydrological challenges at the Kariba South Hydroelectric Power Station, further exacerbating the country’s ongoing power crisis.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Energy and Power Development, Edgar Moyo, in Parliament last week while responding to questions from lawmakers regarding the electricity supply situation in Zimbabwe.
According to the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), the water available for power generation (usable live storage) at Lake Kaiba on 20 June 2024 stood at 12,54% compared to 31,23% during the same period in 2023. Said Minister Moyo:
The issue of power supply in the country is heavily affected by hydrological issues in Lake Kariba, where we have lost over 800 megawatts.
The stored capacity at Kariba is 1 050 megawatts and we are only able to produce 214 megawatts on average because of the water rationing which has resulted in low inflows in the lake.
From that perspective, after losing over 800 megawatts, it makes it very difficult to sufficiently supply power in the country.
Moyo said to address the power challenges, the government has commissioned Hwange Thermal Plant Units 7 and 8, which produce a combined 600 megawatts daily. He added:
We also have Units 1 to 6, where we have 4 units in operation and they are producing an average of 300 megawatts. Some of those units are not very reliable and we have come up with a mechanism to constantly repair them…
The other measures that we have put in place include renewable energy, efforts where we have given licences to several IPPs which are developing their own projects.
Zimbabweans are experiencing extensive rolling blackouts, with power outages lasting approximately 15 hours per day, except on Sundays in certain areas.
