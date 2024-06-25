Marry Mubaiwa, Ex-Wife Of VP Chiwenga, Undergoes Leg Amputation

The recent amputation of Marry’s left leg follows the earlier amputation of her right arm in September 2022.

She is admitted at a private hospital in Harare.

Marry’s lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, on Saturday told The Standard that the case was probably one of the most distressing cases she has dealt with. Said Mtetwa:

There is really nothing to say. It’s probably one of the most traumatic cases that I have ever dealt with. We hope that we can find closure one day on this…

Marry has been unwell for years, during which time she has faced numerous legal charges, including the alleged attempted murder of her then-husband, Chiwenga.

Despite clear signs of Mubaiwa’s poor health, the courts have often insisted that she attend hearings.

On one occasion, she was brought to court in an ambulance, and in another instance, her trial was postponed after she started vomiting in the dock.

Mubaiwa stands accused of attempting to kill Chiwenga in 2019 while he was gravely ill in a South African hospital.

She allegedly forced Chiwenga’s security to leave his hospital room, intending to remove life support devices connected to the Vice President.

Mubaiwa is also accused of trying to forcibly remove Chiwenga from the hospital bed but was stopped by hospital staff.

Meanwhile, Chiwenga has since moved on and wedded Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi at the St Gerard Catholic Church in Borrowdale, Harare in 2023.

