Warriors Depart For 2024 COSAFA Cup Tournament In Gqeberha

Earlier today, the squad was ferried to the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by the Simba Bhora team bus.

Reports indicate that Simba Bhora goalkeeper Simba Chinani was drafted into the Warriors squad before they left for South Africa.

ZIFA, however, has yet to provide the final list of the names of the players in the squad after making several changes to the initial squad for the tournament.

Below is the squad announced by ZIFA on Sunday:

GOALKEEPERS

Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Raphael Pitisi (Highlanders), Joseph Kaunda (Manica Diamonds)

DEFENDERS

Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Isheanasu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds)), Malvern Hativagoni (Bulawayo Chiefs)

MIDFIELDERS

Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda FC), McKinnon Mushore ( Highlanders), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Tinotenda Meke (Greenfuel), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum)

FORWARDS

Michael Tapera (Manica Diamonds), Never Rauzhi (Bulawayo Chiefs), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum), Washington Mapuya (Green Fuel)

