Warriors Depart For 2024 COSAFA Cup Tournament In Gqeberha
The Warriors squad has left Harare for Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), South Africa, ahead of the 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament which commences on Wednesday, 26 June.
ZIFA announced the Warriors’ departure via social media on Tuesday afternoon. It said:
The Warriors are now en route to Port Elizabeth for the COSAFA Cup Tournament. [The] first game is on Thursday afternoon vs the Comoros.Feedback
Earlier today, the squad was ferried to the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by the Simba Bhora team bus.
Reports indicate that Simba Bhora goalkeeper Simba Chinani was drafted into the Warriors squad before they left for South Africa.
ZIFA, however, has yet to provide the final list of the names of the players in the squad after making several changes to the initial squad for the tournament.
Below is the squad announced by ZIFA on Sunday:
GOALKEEPERS
Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Raphael Pitisi (Highlanders), Joseph Kaunda (Manica Diamonds)
DEFENDERS
Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Isheanasu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds)), Malvern Hativagoni (Bulawayo Chiefs)
MIDFIELDERS
Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda FC), McKinnon Mushore ( Highlanders), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Tinotenda Meke (Greenfuel), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum)
FORWARDS
Michael Tapera (Manica Diamonds), Never Rauzhi (Bulawayo Chiefs), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum), Washington Mapuya (Green Fuel)
