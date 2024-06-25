ZIFA Faces Third Squad Adjustment For 2024 COSAFA Cup

With the tournament commencing in South Africa on Wednesday, June 26, ZIFA will have to make a further adjustment to the squad.

This is due to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announcing that local teams are only obligated to release a maximum of two players or officials during the COSAFA Cup.

In a circular sent to clubs, the PSL stated this policy is intended to allow the Castle Lager Premiership to continue uninterrupted during the COSAFA Cup tournament. Reads the circular:

This serves to confirm that all Castle Lager PSL matches will proceed as scheduled this week. Please be advised that following our arrangement with the ZIFA Normalisation Committee, clubs are not obliged to release more than two players or officials for the COSAFA tournament.

Manica Diamonds has three players selected for the Warriors squad: goalkeeper Joseph Kaunda, defender Tawanda Chisi, and forward Micheal Tapera.

Manica Diamonds head coach Jairos Tapera is expected to take charge of the Warriors at the 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament.

Therefore, further changes to the squad may be necessary if the PSL enforces their directive to limit player releases to a maximum of two per club.

