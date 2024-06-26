Godknows Murwira Named Warriors Captain For COSAFA Cup Tournament
Warriors coach Jairos Tapera has named CAPS United captain Godknows Murwira as the Warriors skipper at the 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament which gets underway tomorrow in South Africa.
Murwira will be deputized by Farai Banda as the first vice-captain and Richard Hachiro as the second vice-captain.
Speaking shortly before the Warriors left Harare, Murwira said he accepted the responsibility to captain the Warriors with honour. Said Murwira (via The Herald):
It is a responsibility that I have accepted with honour and I will do my best to lead my country with dignity.
I am very happy to be the leader of this great group of players and I think it is a privilege to carry a beautiful nation’s dreams on your shoulders.
We have a pool of talented players in the squad and what we need to do is play very well, put our bodies on the line, and be the ambassadors to carry the country over the line in this COSAFA tournament.
I know we have a lot of good leaders in the team as well and it is an honour to be selected to wear the armband for my country.
Tapera on Wednesday said Murwira was the natural choice to wear the captain’s armband given his experience. Said Tapera:
There is no doubting Murwira’s leadership qualities. He has seen it all in the trenches and is also captaining one of the biggest teams in the country, CAPS United.
Murwira has played football at the highest level for more than a decade and this is a relatively young team that needs someone like him.
The Warriors squad arrived in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) on Tuesday evening.
On Wednesday morning, the squad had an analysis meeting led by Warriors Performance Analyst, James Makoni, and the rest of the technical team.
A training session was scheduled for 3 PM on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of their opening match against Comoros on Thursday, June 27.
More: Pindula News