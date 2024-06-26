Godknows Murwira Named Warriors Captain For COSAFA Cup Tournament

It is a responsibility that I have accepted with honour and I will do my best to lead my country with dignity.

I am very happy to be the leader of this great group of players and I think it is a privilege to carry a beautiful nation’s dreams on your shoulders.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

We have a pool of talented players in the squad and what we need to do is play very well, put our bodies on the line, and be the ambassadors to carry the country over the line in this COSAFA tournament.

I know we have a lot of good leaders in the team as well and it is an honour to be selected to wear the armband for my country.

Tapera on Wednesday said Murwira was the natural choice to wear the captain’s armband given his experience. Said Tapera:

There is no doubting Murwira’s leadership qualities. He has seen it all in the trenches and is also captaining one of the biggest teams in the country, CAPS United.

Murwira has played football at the highest level for more than a decade and this is a relatively young team that needs someone like him.

The Warriors squad arrived in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday morning, the squad had an analysis meeting led by Warriors Performance Analyst, James Makoni, and the rest of the technical team.

A training session was scheduled for 3 PM on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of their opening match against Comoros on Thursday, June 27.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment