Inter Africa Bus Catches Fire In Mutare, 40 Passengers Escape Unharmed

The bus fire incident near Mutare occurred 10 days after a separate bus blaze along the Nyabandza-Gandanzara Road in Rusape.

In that earlier accident, a Passion Link bus carrying 65 members of the Anglican Manicaland Diocese Church was completely gutted.

The Passion Link passengers had been travelling to their rural homes in Sherukuru, Mutasa District, returning from a religious event at the Bernard Mizeki shrine in Marondera, Mashonaland East Province.

Meanwhile, the owner of Inter Africa Bus Services, Leonard Mukumba, was granted US$1,000 bail after turning himself in to police last week.

Police were seeking to interview him regarding violent clashes that occurred between bus touts at Mutare’s main bus terminus on May 23, 2024.

At the time of the violent incident, Mukumba had reportedly travelled out of the country, evading questioning by authorities.

When Mukumba eventually turned himself in to the police last week, he was brought before Mutare provincial magistrate Tendai Mahwe. Mahwe remanded Mukumba’s case to July 22 for a routine remand hearing.

More: Pindula News

