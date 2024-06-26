Tapera Aims For COSAFA Cup Semi-Finals

7 minutes ago Wed, 26 Jun 2024 15:47:25 GMT

Interim Warriors coach Jairos Tapera has set his sights on guiding Zimbabwe to the semi-finals of the 2024 COSAFA Cup, which is set to commence this Wednesday in South Africa.

Zimbabwe, drawn into Group B alongside Comoros, Zambia, and Kenya, will play their three group stage matches on June 27th, June 30th, and July 2nd, facing each of those opponents in that order.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday before the Warriors squad left Harare for Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), South Africa, Tapera said:

Feedback