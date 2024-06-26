Tapera Aims For COSAFA Cup Semi-Finals
Interim Warriors coach Jairos Tapera has set his sights on guiding Zimbabwe to the semi-finals of the 2024 COSAFA Cup, which is set to commence this Wednesday in South Africa.
Zimbabwe, drawn into Group B alongside Comoros, Zambia, and Kenya, will play their three group stage matches on June 27th, June 30th, and July 2nd, facing each of those opponents in that order.
Speaking to journalists on Tuesday before the Warriors squad left Harare for Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), South Africa, Tapera said:
We really need to qualify for the semi-finals, that’s one target we have set. Yes, it’s a challenge but, it is also a challenge for the other teams because they know Zimbabwe are no pushover at the COSAFA.
Tapera managed the Zimbabwean national team, the Warriors, during their recent 2026 CAF World Cup qualifying losses against Lesotho (0-2) and South Africa (3-1), with both matches taking place on South African turf.
The Manica Diamonds coach remains confident that his team can secure positive results in their COSAFA Cup matches, despite the recent losses against Lesotho and South Africa. He said:
We have regrouped with a pure new squad, three-quarters of them are under 23.
We discussed all these disappointments with the players, making them aware that we need as many wins as possible.
We are expecting a lot of positive results from these boys and we expect them to make us proud again as a nation.
Having already won 6 COSAFA Cup titles, a victory in this year’s edition would see Zimbabwe tie Zambia as the competition’s most successful team. Zambia has lifted the COSAFA Cup trophy a record 7 times.
