Zimbabwe Introduces New Currency Code, ZWG

6 minutes ago Wed, 26 Jun 2024 06:18:51 GMT

Zimbabwe’s international currency code is now ZWG, after the introduction of the ZiG in April.

The codes ZWL and ZWG will run concurrently from June 25, 2024, to August 31 2024 when the ZWL code is set to expire.

This was revealed in a letter addressed to the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) chief executive officer, Fanwell Mutogo, by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Deputy Director, Financial Markets – National Payment Systems and FinTech Department, Josephat Mutepfa.

