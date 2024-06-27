Mhona Calls For Stricter Road Safety Measures After Deadly Accidents

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 26, Mhona urged transporters to join industry associations that will be responsible for fostering self-regulation and compliance among its members through a standard code of conduct focused on road safety. Reads the statement:

It is with a heavy heart that I address the nation on the recent spate of road traffic crashes witnessed during the past two weeks.

Tragically, a cumulative total of 26 people were killed whilst 56 others were injured in five separate road crashes, involving public services vehicles, which occurred in Melfort, Mutoko, Esigodini, Rusape and Mazowe.

Indeed, this is the worst nightmare to lose several of our loved ones in these terrible crashes, and it is certainly the worst nightmare that families and the whole nation can endure.

Our thoughts are with the victims of the crashes, the bereaved families, the injured and the survivors who witnessed the gruesome, traumatic and dark moments of the crashes.

During this sombre period, we call upon the whole nation to commiserate with the affected families, at a time when we wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

We only wish that we do not record further casualties as the survivors continue to receive treatment and

care.

Incidences of this nature only serve as a clarion call to all our stakeholders of the road traffic ecosystem, including motorists, operators and passengers to be more vigilant against road traffic violations, especially overspeeding and the use of unroadworthy vehicles.

All those who violate road traffic laws shall be held accountable without fear or favour.

Furthermore, to strengthen the role of the Transport Operator’s Association in achieving better levels of compliance and safety within the sector, every freight and passenger transport operator is encouraged to be part of an Association of their choice.

The Associations should be properly constituted and registered; and will be responsible for fostering self-regulation for compliance of their members through a standard code of conduct of road safety.

The Ministry rallies all traffic law enforcement agencies, road traffic safety actors, motorists and road users to collaborate against road fatalities.

We urge the nation to formulate rational decisions in making travel choices and prioritize the use of safer vehicles with the right state of mind.

Rational behaviours and attitudes are ingredients of a safer road traffic management regime, where all actors play their part in traffic safety.

We wish to assure the nation that the Second Republic is committed to the formulation of robust legal, policy and administrative mechanisms to improve the country’s road safety regime and performance.

We continue to urge all stakeholders to ensure compliance with the legal framework.