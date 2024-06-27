Mnangagwa Unveils Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug And Substance Abuse Plan

Unfortunately, Zimbabwe being part of the global world, has not been spared. Drug and substance abuse has become a significant public health, socio-economic and national security challenge as well as a potential threat to the country’s development trajectory.

My Government is taking decisive actions using a Whole of Government and Society approach. The nation’s successful response to the COVID-19 pandemic taught us many lessons, which we must harness as we tackle this scourge.

In this regard, the Second Republic continues to collaborate with all stakeholders in tackling the menace of drug and substance abuse.

It also has far-reaching consequences on drug users such as poor health aftermaths, social and economic problems, as well as psychosocial effects, among a range of negative outcomes.

This scourge knows no bounds. It is affecting all socio-economic levels and across religious groupings, destroying lives and families.

This public health concern is further undermining the social fabric of our beautiful nation, particularly the youth, who are productive segments of our economy.