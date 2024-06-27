Mnangagwa Unveils Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug And Substance Abuse Plan
President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday, June 26, launched the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan at State House in Harare where he rallied the nation to decisively deal with the scourge of drug and substance abuse.
The launch coincided with the annual United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking which was commemorated under the theme, “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention”.
Speaking at the launch, Mnangagwa warned that if left unchecked, drug and substance abuse could undermine the country’s development goals. He said (via The Herald):
Unfortunately, Zimbabwe being part of the global world, has not been spared. Drug and substance abuse has become a significant public health, socio-economic and national security challenge as well as a potential threat to the country’s development trajectory.
My Government is taking decisive actions using a Whole of Government and Society approach. The nation’s successful response to the COVID-19 pandemic taught us many lessons, which we must harness as we tackle this scourge.
In this regard, the Second Republic continues to collaborate with all stakeholders in tackling the menace of drug and substance abuse.
It also has far-reaching consequences on drug users such as poor health aftermaths, social and economic problems, as well as psychosocial effects, among a range of negative outcomes.
This scourge knows no bounds. It is affecting all socio-economic levels and across religious groupings, destroying lives and families.
This public health concern is further undermining the social fabric of our beautiful nation, particularly the youth, who are productive segments of our economy.
Mnangagwa said the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan (2024-2030) will guide our nation’s response to Drug and Substance Abuse comprehensively and collaboratively. He said:
This plan provides us with a detailed roadmap that will guide our nation’s response to Drug and Substance Abuse in a comprehensive and collaborative manner.
As outlined, we are committed to supporting multi-stakeholder engagement and actions across the whole of Government and different sectors, through targeted and collaborative interventions.
The seven critical pillars tabulated in the plan should result in supply reduction; demand reduction; harm reduction, treatment and rehabilitation; as well as psychosocial support and community reintegration.
Greater coordination around policy and legal enforcement; media and communication, supported by resource mobilisation and economic strengthening must accelerate the realisation of visible results.
The launch was attended by Cabinet ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, deputy ministers, permanent secretaries, vice chancellors of universities, school heads and other senior Government officials.
Some commonly abused substances in Zimbabwe are codeine, methamphetamine (also known as crystal meth, speed, mutoriro, chalk, ice, crank, or guka), glue, broncleer/bronco (a cough syrup containing codeine), solvents, chlorpromazine, mangemba (a locally brewed alcoholic beverage), cane spirit, cocaine, and Cannabis/Marijuana/Mbanje.
More: Pindula News