Mnangagwa Warns Of Crackdown On "Unruly Elements"
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned that law enforcement agents are prepared to deal with “unruly elements” working with unfriendly States to disturb peace and security ahead of the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit to be held in Zimbabwe.
Speaking at the 377th Ordinary Session of the ZANU PF Politburo in Harare on Wednesday, June 26, Mnangagwa said the “Government will not brook any form of mischief” in the country. He said:
I am fully aware that certain unruly elements, in collaboration with our detractors, have activated their perennial tendencies of seeking to disturb our security, peace and prevailing tranquil environment.Feedback
They must be warned that my Government will not brook any form of mischief, under whatever pretext. The law will take its course without fear or favour. Hatidi mhesva mukono.
The warning comes after 79 people linked to the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), including former party senator Jameson Timba, were arrested over a week ago on allegations of participating in a gathering with the intent to promote violence, breaches of peace or bigotry as well as disorderly conduct.
They were arrested on Sunday, 16 June, at Timba’s house in Harare while commemorating the Day of the African Child.
Prosecutors alleged the gathering was for an unlawful demonstration.
The Harare Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 21, 2024, initially postponed its ruling on the CCC activists’ bail application until Tuesday, June 25, 2024, but then further delayed the decision and rescheduled it for this Thursday.
