Mnangagwa Warns Of Crackdown On "Unruly Elements"

They must be warned that my Government will not brook any form of mischief, under whatever pretext. The law will take its course without fear or favour. Hatidi mhesva mukono.

The warning comes after 79 people linked to the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), including former party senator Jameson Timba, were arrested over a week ago on allegations of participating in a gathering with the intent to promote violence, breaches of peace or bigotry as well as disorderly conduct.

They were arrested on Sunday, 16 June, at Timba’s house in Harare while commemorating the Day of the African Child.

Prosecutors alleged the gathering was for an unlawful demonstration.

The Harare Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 21, 2024, initially postponed its ruling on the CCC activists’ bail application until Tuesday, June 25, 2024, but then further delayed the decision and rescheduled it for this Thursday.

