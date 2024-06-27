Warriors Defeat Comoros 1-0 In 2024 COSAFA Cup Group B Opener
The Warriors started their 2024 COSAFA Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Group B rivals Comoros in a match played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Thursday afternoon.
Manica Diamonds striker Michael Tapera scored the solitary goal in the second half following a cross from Tinotenda Meke.
In the first half, the Warriors struggled to create clear-cut opportunities and only managed a few long-range tame efforts that were easily gathered by the Comoros goalkeeper.
Zimbabwe dominated the possession, forcing the Islanders to rely mostly on counterattacks but they also failed to make any impact in the final third.
The Warriors came to life in the second half and took the game to Comoros and were rewarded for their improved display with the 54th-minute strike by Tapera.
Coach Jairos Tapera made four substitutions during the match, with Panashe Hilton Mutimbanyoka replacing the goalscorer, Tapera, in the 66th minute.
Tatenda Tavengwa came on for Donald Mudadi, also in the 66th minute, Never Rauzhai replaced Meke in the 79th minute before Denzel Tapuwa came on for Takunda Benhura in the 94th minute.
Overall, the Warriors had 63% of possession and had 10 shots at goal, 7 of them on target while Comoros had 7 at goal and only 3 on target.
