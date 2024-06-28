2024 PSL Season: Matchday 17 Fixtures And Venues
Despite the Warriors being in action at the ongoing 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament taking place in South Africa, the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season continues this weekend with Matchday 17 fixtures scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, the 2023 PSL champions Ngezi Platinum Stars will host CAPS United at the Baobab Stadium in what is expected to be one of the marquee matches of the weekend, given the pedigree and stature of the two teams.
Log leaders FC Platinum will travel to Gweru to take on TelOne at the Bata Stadium on Sunday, while perennial “draw specialists” Dynamos will host Green Fuel at the historic Rufaro Stadium.
In other fixtures, Yadah Stars will entertain Highlanders (Bosso) in Waterfalls, Harare, while Manica Diamonds, whose head coach Jairos Tapera is currently with the Zimbabwe national team squad in South Africa, will be on the road to face Bulawayo Chiefs.
Below is the full fixture list:
Saturday, 29 June, 2024
- Yadah vs Highlanders (Heart Stadium)
- Bulawayo Chiefs vs Manica Diamonds (Luveve Stadium)
- Simba Bhora vs ZPC Kariba (Wadzanai Stadium)
- Ngezi Platinum Stars vs CAPS United (Baobab Stadium)
Sunday, 30 June, 2024
- Hwange vs Bikita Minerals (Colliery Stadium)
- Dynamos vs Green Fuel (Rufaro Stadium)
- TelOne vs FC Platinum (Bata Stadium)
- Chegutu Pirates vs Arenel Movers (Baobab Stadium)
- Chicken Inn vs Herentals College (Luveve Stadium)
All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.
More: Pindula News