2024 PSL Season: Matchday 17 Fixtures And Venues

7 minutes ago Fri, 28 Jun 2024 13:17:24 GMT

Despite the Warriors being in action at the ongoing 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament taking place in South Africa, the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season continues this weekend with Matchday 17 fixtures scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the 2023 PSL champions Ngezi Platinum Stars will host CAPS United at the Baobab Stadium in what is expected to be one of the marquee matches of the weekend, given the pedigree and stature of the two teams.

Log leaders FC Platinum will travel to Gweru to take on TelOne at the Bata Stadium on Sunday, while perennial “draw specialists” Dynamos will host Green Fuel at the historic Rufaro Stadium.

Feedback