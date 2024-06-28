FIFA Orders ZIFA To Trim "Bloated" COSAFA Technical Team

4 minutes ago Fri, 28 Jun 2024 16:27:16 GMT

FIFA reportedly ordered the ZIFA Normalisation Committee to withdraw five members of the Warriors technical team at the ongoing 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament in South Africa.

According to The Herald, the Normalisation Committee was left with no option but to sacrifice Emmanuel Mutumani, Simon Marange, Wonder Mphepo, Zivanai Kawadza and Simbarashe Gochera.

The officials reportedly left Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) on Friday morning, leaving the team without a media liaison officer in South Africa since Mphepo was standing in for Mike Madoda.

Feedback