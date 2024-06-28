FIFA Orders ZIFA To Trim "Bloated" COSAFA Technical Team
FIFA reportedly ordered the ZIFA Normalisation Committee to withdraw five members of the Warriors technical team at the ongoing 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament in South Africa.
According to The Herald, the Normalisation Committee was left with no option but to sacrifice Emmanuel Mutumani, Simon Marange, Wonder Mphepo, Zivanai Kawadza and Simbarashe Gochera.
The officials reportedly left Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) on Friday morning, leaving the team without a media liaison officer in South Africa since Mphepo was standing in for Mike Madoda.
Before these officials were sent away, the Warriors were the only team in South Africa that had two goalkeeper coaches – Kawadza and Henry Mckop.
The Warriors also had two performance analysts – Marange and James Makoni.
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
Below is the Warriors’ technical team before it was whittled down:
- Jairos Tapera – Head Coach
- Takesure Chiragwi – First Assistant Coach
- Saul Chaminuka – Second Assistant Coach
- Pernell Charles Mckop – Goalkeeper Coach
- Zwanayi Kawadza – Goalkeeper Coach
- Oscah Matambudziko Nduwure – Head of Delegation
- Clement Wonder Mphepo – Team Media Officer
- Lennon Gwara – Medical Staff
- Makumbe Simbarashe Michael Gochera – Team Delegate
- Sunday Marimo Chidzambga – Team Staff
- Emmanuel Mutunami – Team Staff
- Tagarira Simon Marange – Team Staff
- Jethro Hunidzarira – Team Staff
- James Makoni – Team Staff
- Abraham Mbaiwa – Physical Trainer
- Dreg Mukandapi – Equipment Manager
- Clemence Matawu – Team Manager
- Idzai Muzondo – Team Team Doctor
More: Pindula News