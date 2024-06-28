Govt Bans Cattle Sales At Household Level

Faced with the threat of their cattle dying of starvation due to the severe shortage of grazing pastures caused by the El Niño-induced drought during the 2023/24 rainy season, these vulnerable communities are forced to offload their livestock for a fraction of their true value, rather than risk losing them entirely. Said Haritatos (via The Herald):

Faced with the country’s worst drought in 40 years, President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the drought a state of disaster.

The second crop and livestock assessment held in April indicated fair grazing and adequate drinking water availability for up to nine months in the good areas and against three months in the worst affected areas. Said Haritatos:

For this reason, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development has developed a myriad of drought mitigation strategies to prevent losses in all livestock species including beef, dairy cattle, pigs, goats, sheep and poultry. Preparations are still underway to capacitate VBUs to hold livestock sales with at least 900 so far confirmed ready.

He said the Government will coordinate ward-based sales and bring in buyers including abattoir operators.

Haritatos said the other services that will be offered at the VBUs include fodder production, feed formulation and processing of fodder as well as multi-purpose solar-powered boreholes to provide water for livestock and feedlot facilities.

