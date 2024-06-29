ZiG Inflation Remains Stable At 0% In June 2024 - ZIMSTAT

6 minutes ago Sat, 29 Jun 2024 05:52:49 GMT

The introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency in April 2024 has had a stabilising effect on the country’s inflation rate, according to the latest data from the Zimbabwe Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT).

On Friday, ZIMSTAT said that in ZiG, month-on-month inflation was 0% in June (from -2.4% in May), and in USD terms, year-on-year inflation was 3.8% in June, from 3.5% in May.

When measured in US dollar terms, the year-on-year inflation rate stood at 3.8% in June, up slightly from 3.5% in May.

Feedback