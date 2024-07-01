PSL 2024 Matchday 17 Results: FC Platinum, Manica Diamonds Held

7 minutes ago Mon, 01 Jul 2024 10:22:24 GMT

FC Platinum maintained their lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) with a 1-1 draw against TelOne on Sunday, keeping a three-point gap over second-placed Manica Diamonds after Match Day 17.

Manica Diamonds, without head coach Jairos Tapera who is with the Warriors at the 2024 COSAFA Cup in South Africa, were held to a goalless draw by Bulawayo Chiefs on Saturday.

Ngezi Platinum Stars secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over CAPS United on Saturday at Baobab Stadium. Moses Demera and Obriel Chirinda scored in the first half, with Never Tigere adding another in the second.

