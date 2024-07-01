PSL 2024 Matchday 17 Results: FC Platinum, Manica Diamonds Held
FC Platinum maintained their lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) with a 1-1 draw against TelOne on Sunday, keeping a three-point gap over second-placed Manica Diamonds after Match Day 17.
Manica Diamonds, without head coach Jairos Tapera who is with the Warriors at the 2024 COSAFA Cup in South Africa, were held to a goalless draw by Bulawayo Chiefs on Saturday.
Ngezi Platinum Stars secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over CAPS United on Saturday at Baobab Stadium. Moses Demera and Obriel Chirinda scored in the first half, with Never Tigere adding another in the second.
Despite goals from Hastings Chapusha and William Manondo, CAPS United couldn’t equalize against the reigning PSL champions.
At Wadzanai stadium, Roland Kangadzi scored the only goal of the match, giving Simba Bhora a 1-0 win over ZPC Kariba.
On Sunday, struggling giants Dynamos finally secured a victory over a team that was in the PSL last season. Before this, all of Dynamos’ previous four wins had come against teams that were newly promoted to the top flight at the start of the 2024 season.
Namibian forward Sadney Urikhob proved to be the hero for DeMbare, as his stoppage-time header earned the club three crucial points in their match against Green Fuel.
The top six on the log standings are as follows: FC Platinum (35 points), Manica Diamonds (32 points), Ngezi Platinum Stars (30 points), Simba Bhora (30 points), Highlanders (26 points), Dynamos (24 points).
Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 17 results at a glance:
- Yadah 2-0 Highlanders
- Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Manica Diamonds
- Simba Bhora 1-0 ZPC Kariba
- Ngezi Platinum Stars 3-2 CAPS United
- Hwange 2-2 Bikita Minerals
- Dynamos 1-0 Green Fuel
- TelOne 1-1 FC Platinum
- Chegutu Pirates 1-0 Arenel Movers
- Chicken Inn 0-0 Herentals College
More: Pindula News