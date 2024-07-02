AMA Urges Farmers To Pay Livestock Development Levy

5 minutes ago Tue, 02 Jul 2024 14:17:14 GMT

The Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) is urging stakeholders in the agricultural sector, particularly the private sector, to support government initiatives by contributing to the livestock development levy.

In an interview with NewsDay, AMA Chief Executive Officer Clever Isaya emphasized that the levy applies to businesses involved in chick production, raw milk purchase, and beef cattle slaughter.

Isaya outlined that the levy’s objectives include promoting the sector, enhancing disease surveillance and control, researching livestock production technologies, improving animal health, ensuring transparent grading of livestock and products, facilitating orderly livestock marketing, investing in veterinary infrastructure, and promoting sustainable animal husbandry practices. He said:

