Tapera Cautious With UK-Based Players' Integration Into Warriors Squad

While Tapera handed Phuthi his debut as a late substitute against Zambia, he is yet to field Maroodza and Tavaziva.

Ahead of the Warriors’ final Hollywoodbets COSAFA CUP 2024 Group B game, Tapera said he planned to rotate the team against Kenya to give all players a chance to showcase their abilities, allowing the technical team to assess their performances.

However, Tapera intimated that Tavaziva may have to wait a bit longer for his international debut. He said:

Many people wish for these boys [based in the United Kingdom] to play, but it is very tricky. It does not work like that. We are working with these boys and we have to get to a situation where we think they are now ready to play at this level. As for Marley, he is a talented young man, but I don’t want to play him and set him up for failure. We will play him at the right time when we see that he is ready and can do well. If we throw him at the deep end and he makes a mistake and the team loses, I would have killed his confidence and ultimately his progress.

In April, Mapeza hit back at criticism suggesting that he intentionally sought to frustrate European-born players during the Four Nations tournament in Malawi by giving them limited game time.

Mapeza faced criticism for providing limited playing time to members of the “British Brigade,” including Tawanda Maswanhise, Phuthi, Tivonge Rushesha, Maroodza, and Tavaziva.

Mapeza, who played for several clubs in the Turkish Super Lig, including Galatasaray S.K., Ankaragücü, Altay S.K., and Malatyaspor, said he assessed the players and established that they were not yet ready for the national team. He said:

I did my assessments and saw that some of these guys are not ready yet to play for the national team. They (the players) had come from the UK and some people were not happy they did not play. So, they look for stories… I searched for information on all these players that came here. Apart from a few, they play mostly in the Under-21s. What I may recommend is that we start them at the Under-23 level and we develop them from there. I tell you we will have a good team in the future. But it was like I was the problem. But what’s important is the development of Zimbabwean football more than the attacks on Mapeza or anyone.

Zimbabwe will face Kenya this afternoon in their final pool game, aiming to secure a top spot finish in the group without suffering any defeats.

More: Pindula News

