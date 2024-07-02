Zimbos In South Africa Hopeful For Easier Path To Permanent Residency Under New DA Home Affairs Minister

The DA’s supportive stance towards Zimbabwean migrants, articulated by one of South Africa’s major political parties, has fostered optimism among Zimbabweans regarding the leadership of the Home Affairs Department under Schreiber.

In an interview with CITE, the leader of the African Diaspora Global Network, Vusumuzi Sibanda, said:

The appointment of the DA MP, Leon Schreiber, to head the Home Affairs portfolio is a welcome change. We want to see how the DA will handle the Home Affairs department because it has been in shambles for a very long time. There is a likelihood of ZEP holders getting permanent residency, and people are hopeful that this particular minister might push for it. This would be a welcome change.

However, Sibanda cautioned that the views of one party within a Government of National Unity (GNU) might not align with those of others.

He further mentioned that his organisation, the African Diaspora Global Network, intends to engage with the new Home Affairs Minister to express their views.

Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena, Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa, shares a similar perspective on the matter. He told CITE:

We are not sure how the DA and other political parties in the GNU will implement their policies in government. Over the years, ANC ministers have implemented ANC policies in government. Motsoaledi was implementing ANC policy. We are now waiting to see if the DA will introduce its policies. We look forward to seeing what the new minister will bring to the Department of Home Affairs.

Mabhena also agreed with Sibanda on the need for caution, saying politicians often express conflicting statements and actions.

The Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) was introduced by the South African Department of Home Affairs to regularize the status of undocumented Zimbabweans living in South Africa.

Under the ZEP, Zimbabwean nationals who arrived in South Africa before 2009 could apply for a permit, allowing them to reside and work legally in the country.

Initially valid for four years, the ZEP has been extended, with the new permits now valid until 29 November 2025.

However, holders of the ZEP are not eligible for permanent residence status, and the permits are not renewable.

