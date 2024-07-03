All Imported Vehicles Now Required To Obtain Registration, Number Plates Before Release From ZIMRA

The new vehicle import regulations were introduced as a response to an increase in fraud cases, where vehicles were being smuggled into the country and then fraudulently registered.

To address this issue, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) began implementing the new rules at the Beitbridge and Plumtree border crossings on Monday.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

According to a ZIMRA official at the Beitbridge border, who spoke to The Herald on condition of anonymity, customs clearing agents were advised of the upcoming changes at the beginning of June.

The official said the law has always been there as provided by section 49A (Registration of imported vehicle) of the Customs and Excise Act Chapter 23:02 and the authority has decided to use it to curb rising cases of customs fraud. Reads part of the section in the Act:

Imported vehicles shall be registered for the purposes of the Vehicle Registration and Licencing Act [Chapter 13.14] at the time entry is made in terms of section 40 — (a) on submission of an application on the prescribed form, and (b) on payment of the prescribed fee. Provided that vehicles to be warehoused in terms of section 70 shall be registered at the time the vehicle is taken out of the warehouse in terms of section 71. [Section inserted by Act 18 of 2000].

Before the new regulations came into effect, car importers were releasing the vehicles from the border on temporary registration plates with a validity of 14 days.

In a public notice, ZIMRA said:

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority advises members of the public, who intend to import vehicles through Plumtree Border Post, that with effect from July 1, 2024, all vehicles cleared at Plumtree Border Post would be required to obtain registration and number plates before release from ZIMRA.

The regulations are applicable at the Beitbridge Border Post, where vehicle imports are processed at the border, at Manica, Malindi and Beitbridge Transit Sheds. Reads the notice:

Clients who wish to acquire motor vehicle registration books and number plates should have the following; valid police clearance stamped by Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS). The Form is valid for 14 days, original ASYCUDA receipt-of-duty payment, and Original Insurance Cover Note accompanied by a photocopy of the same.

Other requirements are; proof of residence (utility bills), stamped and authorised by a commissioner of oaths, photocopy of national identity documents stamped and authorised by a commissioner of oaths, an affidavit or letter of authority stamped by the police or power of attorney stamped or notarised by a legal representative of the client authorising the registration of the motor vehicle on the owner’s behalf (where applicable) and copy of ID of the authorised person, an ID copy of the representative, valid ZIMRA stamped ID in the case where the representative is a registered clearing agent and, for immigrants/returning residents, original passport is required and all export documents from the shipping country and the Consignment Based Conformity Assessment (CBCA) certificate. Said ZIMRA:

No vehicle shall be released from ZIMRA custody without registration unless authority has been granted.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment