Karoi Man Jailed For Stealing Cellphones, Cash From Commercial Sex Workers

After some time, the complainant escorted Magaso from her residence. However, Magaso then returned to the complainant’s home, broke the lock on the door, and gained entry. He proceeded to steal $35 in cash, a Huawei mobile phone, and an Itel phone.

The complainant discovered the break-in and missing items upon returning home. She suspected Magaso was responsible and went to the Chikangwe Rank area, where she found him and apprehended him with the help of passersby, who then escorted him to the police.

That same night, a second complainant, who had been at the Ringo Leisure Night Club, was informed that her room had been broken into.

She returned home to find that $49 in cash, a Huawei phone, and a torch had been stolen. She was able to recover her phone and torch from Magaso as he was being escorted to the police station.

Magaso was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for the first count, with 4 months suspended, and a further 1 month suspended on the condition of restitution.

For the second count, he was sentenced to an additional 12 months imprisonment, with 4 months suspended and 1 month suspended on the condition of restitution. He will serve a total of 14 months in prison.

More: Pindula News

