Dynamos Players Boycott Training Over Unpaid Bonuses And Allowances

The players were later given US$300 to use for their transport allowances by Scottland FC owner Pedzai “Scott” Sakupwanya.

Meanwhile, Dynamos is currently languishing in 6th position on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) table after 17 games played.

The once-dominant DeMbare side has managed to secure only five wins so far this season. Four of those victories came against newly promoted clubs, namely Chegutu Pirates, Arenel Movers, Bikita Minerals, and TelOne.

The team’s sole win against an established PSL side was a narrow 1-0 victory over Green Fuel, a team that earned promotion to the top flight ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Despite the team’s underwhelming performances, the Dynamos club leadership, led by Bernard Marriot Lusengo, has so far resisted calls from the club’s passionate fanbase to sack head coach Genesis Mangombe.

More: Pindula News

