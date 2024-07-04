Minister Rwodzi Demands Improved Standards In Zimbabwe's Hospitality Sector
Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi has condemned certain local hotels for delivering substandard services, following a delegation of United States guests who opted to leave a five-star hotel in Harare due to lice infestation and soiled mattresses with stains.
Addressing industry stakeholders during the concluding consultations on the Tourism Bill Amendments in Harare, Rwodzi specifically called out three prominent hotels in the country, criticizing their management and describing them as a national embarrassment.
According to Business Times, Rwodzi said that many hotels claiming to be five-star establishments were falling short of expectations, operating more akin to brothels, which she described as a disgrace to the country. She said:
I was embarrassed by these people (hotel name withheld). There was a group of 18 American guests who came in December 2023 but they could not even spend a night there after encountering lice. Their mattresses were dirty and the guests left despite having booked for days.
She urged hotels to enhance their cleanliness and maintenance practices and adhere to international standards, noting that some establishments have lost sight of the grading system’s true meaning.
Rwodzi also revealed that a principal from a specific country sustained injuries while bathing at another hotel.
The Minister bemoaned the loss of revenue from online bookings from other countries, saying:
We have learnt from South Africa how they won the fight against these online booking sites and soon we will embark on making sure no more revenue is lost.
Consultations for the Tourism Bill Amendments have ended with Harare being the last province.
More: Pindula News