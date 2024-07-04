Minister Rwodzi Demands Improved Standards In Zimbabwe's Hospitality Sector

4 minutes ago Thu, 04 Jul 2024 10:30:10 GMT

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi has condemned certain local hotels for delivering substandard services, following a delegation of United States guests who opted to leave a five-star hotel in Harare due to lice infestation and soiled mattresses with stains.

Addressing industry stakeholders during the concluding consultations on the Tourism Bill Amendments in Harare, Rwodzi specifically called out three prominent hotels in the country, criticizing their management and describing them as a national embarrassment.

According to Business Times, Rwodzi said that many hotels claiming to be five-star establishments were falling short of expectations, operating more akin to brothels, which she described as a disgrace to the country. She said:

