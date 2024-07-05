Chin'ono, Shadaya Condemn Boxer Temba Gorimbo's Unprovoked Criticism Of Winky D
Award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and social media personality Shadaya Knight Tawona have condemned boxer Temba Gorimbo for his unwarranted criticism of Zimdancehall star Winky D.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gorimbo claimed that Winky D lacks recognition beyond Zimbabwe’s borders and is only famous within the local music scene. He said:
Winky D ndewe local guys chete. Numbers don’t lie handiti but at least I respect kuti haana kuzotenga ma followers. Maona here vana local, Winky D anozihwa nemi chete maZimbo.Feedback
In a seemingly veiled response to Gorimbo’s comments, Chin’ono said that artists and sportspeople should maintain humility, even as their stature and success grow.
While Chin’ono did not directly name Gorimbo, his message appeared to be a rebuke of the boxer’s disparaging remarks about Winky D’s popularity. Said Chin’ono:
When you get public support for things like sports, music, or being at the top of your field, remember where you came from and the people who supported you!
It is foolish to insult the very same people who cheered for you and sometimes fought your public battles for you.
If you are not smart enough to distinguish between common sense and being ungrateful and insulting, do what real stars do, let professional people manage your social media accounts!
Why risk alienating your fanbase when you can have someone with a cool head manage your online presence?
You will one day need the people you are antagonising, especially those who have stood by you through thick and thin.
The temptation for public figures to start believing their own hype and lashing out at their supporters is a real danger.
It is easy to forget that fame is a fickle thing and that public opinion can turn on you.
There are bigger and real stars who have understood this and have lived their lives with respect and dignity.
As a well-known journalist who has had public support when fighting my battles, the last thing I would do is diss other public figures who are minding their own business and have not said anything bad about me.
Unless you are talking about politicians whose actions affect our daily lives, or you are talking about the actions of people in a society, leave people who are doing their own thing alone, as they have also left you alone!
I applaud big names who are insulted but choose to keep quiet, that is the essence of being a real GOAT!
It appears Gorimbo interpreted Chin’ono’s advice about humility as a direct criticism of his own comments about Winky D. Gorimbo did not take kindly to this perceived rebuke, and responded by lashing out at Chin’ono.
In retaliation, Gorimbo lambasted Chin’ono, labelling him a “man with no brain” and accused him of “bashing” the country through his social media posts exposing corruption. Said Gorimbo:
You my brother, you don’t have any sense or brains to give life advice to anyone. You don’t know what is behind my jokes.
You are a disgrace to Zimbabwe. You always bashing the country. We love Zimbabwe and take action instead of complaining on Twitter.
Shadaya, who has made waves on social media with his controversial views on masculinity and gender roles, said Gorimbo should have a professional managing his social media accounts. He said:
Themba Gorimbo is proof of why most celebrities actually need management, especially to handle their social media accounts
Because let’s be realistic a majority of them are plain idiots, they live in their own imaginary world, out of touch with reality.
For example, Gorimbo is now so out of touch with reality ever since he was adopted by The Rock. The fame has gotten to his head, to a point he feels he can denigrate every other Zimbabwean celebrity, just for the sake of it
At the same time insulting fans, the very people who cheered for him in his grass-to-grace story. At the click of a button, he has lost all the respect the people had for him. Over what?
Social media attention is indeed a drug.
Gorimbo’s remarks have sparked a debate on social media. Some people voiced support for Gorimbo’s claim that Winky D lacks significant international recognition, beyond his popularity within Zimbabwe.
However, others criticized Gorimbo, arguing that he was wrong to publicly disparage the musician, who has generally maintained a low-profile and avoided saying anything negative about others.
