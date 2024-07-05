Chin'ono, Shadaya Condemn Boxer Temba Gorimbo's Unprovoked Criticism Of Winky D

In a seemingly veiled response to Gorimbo’s comments, Chin’ono said that artists and sportspeople should maintain humility, even as their stature and success grow.

While Chin’ono did not directly name Gorimbo, his message appeared to be a rebuke of the boxer’s disparaging remarks about Winky D’s popularity. Said Chin’ono:

When you get public support for things like sports, music, or being at the top of your field, remember where you came from and the people who supported you!

It is foolish to insult the very same people who cheered for you and sometimes fought your public battles for you.

If you are not smart enough to distinguish between common sense and being ungrateful and insulting, do what real stars do, let professional people manage your social media accounts!

Why risk alienating your fanbase when you can have someone with a cool head manage your online presence?

You will one day need the people you are antagonising, especially those who have stood by you through thick and thin.

The temptation for public figures to start believing their own hype and lashing out at their supporters is a real danger.

It is easy to forget that fame is a fickle thing and that public opinion can turn on you.

There are bigger and real stars who have understood this and have lived their lives with respect and dignity.

As a well-known journalist who has had public support when fighting my battles, the last thing I would do is diss other public figures who are minding their own business and have not said anything bad about me.

Unless you are talking about politicians whose actions affect our daily lives, or you are talking about the actions of people in a society, leave people who are doing their own thing alone, as they have also left you alone!

I applaud big names who are insulted but choose to keep quiet, that is the essence of being a real GOAT!