Police Release Names Of Eight Anglican Church Members Killed In Bus Accident

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of eight Anglican church members who were burnt beyond recognition in a bus accident in Gandanzara Village when the bus they were travelling in caught fire last month.

The accident occurred at the 26-kilometre peg along Nyabadza-Gandanzara Road on 16 June 2024 at around 7 PM.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi stated that DNA analysis had been conducted at the National University of Science and Technology to identify the eight bodies recovered.

