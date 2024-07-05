Police Release Names Of Eight Anglican Church Members Killed In Bus Accident
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of eight Anglican church members who were burnt beyond recognition in a bus accident in Gandanzara Village when the bus they were travelling in caught fire last month.
The accident occurred at the 26-kilometre peg along Nyabadza-Gandanzara Road on 16 June 2024 at around 7 PM.
In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi stated that DNA analysis had been conducted at the National University of Science and Technology to identify the eight bodies recovered.
The deceased persons are Charity Nyamapfeni, Annie Miti, Gladys Sarutani Gumiro, Viola Nyambabvu, Winnie Chiremba, Agnes Miti, Magaret Mupangabure, and Bradley Mukwane.
The Manica Post reported that a church service was held at Rusape General Hospital where families were handed the remains of their late relatives.
They will be buried in Sherukuru in Mutasa District on Saturday, 06 July 2024.
Addressing mourners, Department of Civil Protection chief director Nathan Nkomo said:
The accident was declared a state of disaster, which means the government took over all the costs related to the funerals.
We also took care of the DNA tests which were conducted by NUST in Bulawayo and it was done on time.
All government departments and ministries which had a role to play did so exceptionally well in executing their duties.
Government will continue assisting the families until the bodies are laid to rest.
More: Pindula News