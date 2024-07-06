Magaya In Malawi For Two-day Conference, Attendance Fee Is K100 000

In an earlier interview with Nyasa Times, Gondwe said the conference shall take place from 6-7 July 2024, adding that participants will be required to contribute a minimum of US$50 [MK100, 000] fee to attend. He said:

Gondwe said Magaya, whom he describes as his spiritual father, will mentor participants in areas of business, leadership, entrepreneurship, healing and deliverance. He said:

Because it is a conference, it is strictly upon registration because we need to know which delegates are coming so that we can prepare even the resource packages that are available. So people are supposed to send us a WhatsApp message or give us a call at 0999810981 so that we can tell them more details regarding what they need to do to prepare for the big conference. Some people are giving more than the minimum fee, but it is a minimum of $50, which in our currency is like MK100,000 for all two days. And that does not include the one-on-one meeting with Prophet Magaya because that is part and parcel of the package.

He said those with less money can call the number and be guided on how they can participate in the conference. Said Gondwe:

We encourage them to give us a call and send us a WhatsApp message. We will ask them what they believe they can manage and then we are going to guide them on how they should not miss this conference. Our wish is to make sure that everyone takes part in this powerful conference. But as you know, wisdom is the principal thing. The Bible says although it is expensive, we need to gain understanding. So this is a conference where we are going to be giving out books. We’re going to be given out resource packages which are constituting this minimum amount, but the door is not closed for people can actually reach out to us on how we can get them to be part and parcel of this powerful moment.

Magaya is the leader and the founder of Prophetic Healing Deliverance Ministries (P.H.D) and claims to be able to perform miracles.

However, he has also faced controversies, including allegations of rape and a conviction for falsely claiming to have a cure for HIV and AIDS.

