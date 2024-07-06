Renowned Zimbabwean Lawyer, Sternford Moyo, Has Died

It is with a heavy sense of grief and loss that the Law Society of Zimbabwe informs you of the untimely passing on of former President Sternford Moyo.

Mr Moyo represents a rare breed of legal practitioners and business leaders who have blazed a trail on the global stage.

The profession in Zimbabwe is all the poorer for his passing. Mr Moyo died early Friday 5 July 2024.

Having served as President of the Law Society of Zimbabwe from 2000-2004, Mr Moyo went on to lead the Southern African Development Community Lawyers’ Association (SADC-LA) and co-chaired the Human Rights Institute of the International Bar Association.

Mr Moyo reached the zenith of the administration of the legal profession when he was elected as the first President of the International Bar Association of African origin, in January 2021.

Mr Moyo earned the rare honour of being awarded the Freeman of the City of London on 28 September 2022.

He also served on several boards including as chairman of Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Limited, chairman of Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited, chairman of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, Delta Beverages and a director of several companies including Alpha Media Holdings Limited and PPC Limited.

Mr Moyo was at the time of his death a senior partner and chairman of one of Zimbabwe’s oldest and largest law firms, Scanlen & Holderness, which he joined in 1981.

Mr Moyo was born on 28 May 1956. He was admitted as a legal practitioner in 1982. He is survived by his wife Mrs Sarah Moyo and 3 children.

The legal profession and Zimbabwe as a country have lost one of its luminaries in the field of law as well as business administration.

Council of the Law Society of Zimbabwe, members and staff express their deepest condolences on this very tragic loss.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. May His Dear Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.