Veteran Actor Mai Rwizi Has Died

Chenjerai has also recorded music with Jordan Chataika. She was still in school when Mukadota approached her after hearing her singing at Majubeki.

When she started singing with Mukadota, Chenjerai was working at Willards before eventually quitting to pursue her musical career.

She then got a job at OK Zimbabwe and stopped touring with Mukadota, whom she said in an interview was moving around with other female performers such as Katarina.

Chenjerai also revealed in the interview that although they used to earn money from the performances, she never made much personally because Mukadota would only give her a portion of the earnings. This prompted her decision to seek employment at OK Zimbabwe.

Chenjerai was married to the late cleric Lovemore Mobate, and at the time of her death, she was a pastor at the New Gospel Church of God.

She is survived by five children, more than 30 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren.

Chenjerai was the recipient of three prestigious awards: the Zimbabwe Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award, the Silver Jubilee Award, and the NAMA Legend Award.

More: Pindula News

