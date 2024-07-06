Zimbabwe Receives US$31.8 Million Drought Insurance Cover

4 minutes ago Sat, 06 Jul 2024 06:47:18 GMT

Zimbabwe has received US$31.8 million from the African Risk Capacity, an arm of the African Union, in drought relief aid.

The southern African country joined the African Risk Capacity (ARC) Agency in 2012.

The Minister of Finance, Economic Development and lnvestment Promotion, Mthuli Ncube, received US$16.8 million from ARC on Thursday, which was complemented by payments to Zimbabwe’s ARC partners, the World Food Programme (WFP) and Start Network of US$6.1 million and US$8.9 million, respectively.

Feedback