Yadah Stars Fined $82,000 By FIFA For Breaching Brazilian Players' Contracts

FIFA determined that Yadah had terminated the players’ contracts “without just cause” just a few months after signing them.

As a result of this breach, Yadah Stars has been ordered to pay the $82,000 fine.

The club has been given until July 27 to make the payment, and failure to do so within 45 days of the judgment could result in a ban on registering new players both locally and internationally for three consecutive transfer windows.

According to the June 12 FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) ruling, Yadah Stars must pay each of the three players a total of $19,580, plus 5% interest per annum from April 4, 2024, until the full amount is paid.

This means Yadah Stars is required to pay a total of $58,740 in compensation to the three Brazilian players.

The ruling further directs the club to pay each player $1,220 per month for the period between November 1, 2023, and April 1, 2024 – the timeframe during which Yadah Stars failed to meet their contractual obligations.

FIFA has since notified the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) and the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) about the sanctions imposed on Yadah Stars.

When contacted by The Sunday Mail for comment, Yadah Stars chairperson Everson Chatambudza did not respond to questions about the club’s plans to comply with the FIFA ruling.

More: Pindula News

