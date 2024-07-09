Magaya Unveils Plans To Construct Stadiums In Mozambique And Malawi

This week, Magaya presided over a groundbreaking ceremony for the Malawi project, which will see the new stadium constructed at the Chipala Community Ground site.

The ceremony was attended by Lilongwe Mayor Esther Sagawa, several government officials, community leaders, and thousands of local villagers.

Speaking to NewsDay from Malawi, Magaya expressed his commitment to continuing his football development efforts across the region. He said:

This is our small part of ensuring that every child is allowed to showcase their football skills. The children can only excel if they are exposed to the right facilities. We will continue to make these kinds of investments in the country if the conditions allow us and also expand further in the region. We have done a ground-breaking ceremony for Heart Stadium 3 here in Chipala Community Ground, Ngomani Village, the traditional area of Chitikula. Chief Gomanh received our donation. The whole community was present as we blessed the community.

Magaya said was committed to renovating two ageing stadiums in Zimbabwe – the Chibuku Stadium in Chitungwiza and the Gwanzura Stadium in Highfield, Harare – in order to bring them up to international standards.

However, Magaya’s plans to refurbish these two facilities have so far been frustrated by administrative bottlenecks imposed by the Chitungwiza and Harare City councils, who are the respective proprietors of the Chibuku and Gwanzura stadiums.

When asked why he had decided to develop stadium facilities in other countries, such as Malawi and Mozambique, while stadiums in his own country remained dilapidated, Magaya responded:

Malawi approached me and moved very fast with the paperwork. It’s not the same with our councils. I still want to build Chibuku Stadium or Gwanzura Stadium if permitted. Constructing Chibuku Stadium remains one of my top priorities and I pray that one day, my government will allow me to do that since my last efforts were shot down.

Meanwhile, Magaya is set to host the inaugural edition of the “Magaya Sports Tournament” this Saturday at his Yadah Complex facility.

The event will feature competitions in both football and netball, with teams vying for honours.

The tournament organizers have confirmed that all participating teams will receive a branded kit.

The winning football team will be awarded a cash prize of US$1,000, while the netball champions will receive US$500.

