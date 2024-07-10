Auxillia Mnangagwa Meets With Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko

I am very glad that you have come to us when we are celebrating Slavic culture [the international arts festival Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk] and have brought a small piece of Zimbabwean culture with you. You know very well our attitude to you, your country and your president. We are ready to offer all kinds of support and services during your stay in Belarus and later on. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Referring to Mnangagwa as his “old friend”, Lukashenko added that he is looking forward to the Zimbabwean leader’s expected visit to Belarus. He said:

You know that we are looking forward to the visit of the president of Zimbabwe to Belarus. We will provide him with all possible assistance in his mission. We will try our best to bring all our ideas and plans to fruition. You are well familiar with Belarus. I know that you are accompanied by representatives of the business community of Zimbabwe. It’s good that these are women. They have a sharper eye. They will take notice of all the best things that Belarus has, including the things that we are ready to jointly implement in Zimbabwe and elsewhere. Please convey to Emmerson [President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa], my old friend, our best wishes and tell him about our determination to implement our agreements… We really want to work in your country and do something useful for the people of Zimbabwe. You can count on us.

According to ZimLive, the First Lady is travelling to Belarus in a Turkey-registered Gulfstream 550 private jet with the registration code TC-ALG. This type of private jet is reported to cost around $11,000 per hour.

More: Pindula News

