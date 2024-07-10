Munashe Garananga Joins F.C. Copenhagen On A Four-year Deal

At his new club, Garananga has been assigned the number 4 shirt.

FC Copenhagen’s sporting director, Sune Smith-Nielsen, has expressed his belief that the addition of Garananga will strengthen the squad of head coach Jacob Neestrup. He said:

We are bringing in a player who has performed incredibly strongly in the Belgian league and who has drawn attention to himself after taking some big steps in a short time. The scouting team led by Andreas Hintze has done their job well and they have followed Munashe for a long time. It has been obvious that we have been missing a player for this position, and we have now covered that with the signing of Munashe.

Neestrup said he was looking forward to having the defender on his team. He said:

We are getting a physically strong player who is skilled with the ball. This will help us in the way we want to defend, but also in our play with the ball. We look forward to bringing Munashe’s qualities into the team, and at the same time getting to know him better.



He’s an important addition to the team, which strengthens our options in defence.

Garananga said he was excited to be joining the club, adding that he was targeting the Danish championship in the upcoming 2024/25 season. He said:

Things have gone very fast for me in the past few years, but I have always felt ready to take the next step. I have had no doubt that this is an opportunity I must seize, and it will be great to get started at F.C. Copenhagen. I have not been able to avoid noticing the club’s great results. I’m looking forward to joining the team and helping to win the Danish championship next season.

Garananga was a member of the Warriors squads for the four 2026 World Cup qualifiers that Zimbabwe played against Rwanda, Nigeria, Lesotho and South Africa.

The 23-year-old Garananga has played for Ubuntu Cape Town, Dynamo Brest, FC Sheriff, and KV Mechelen.

More: Pindula News

