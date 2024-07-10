Three Police Officers Rape Woman Who Had Visited Their Workmate

The magistrate remanded in custody to July 23 for a possible trial.

The police officers are being represented by Muchiwande Sithole of Chauke and Associates.

The prosecutor, Tsitsi Mutukwa told the court that the complainant arrived at the police station to visit her aunt in June.

It is alleged that on June 5 at around 6 PM, the complainant was taking a bath in one of the bathrooms when Museba allegedly sneaked in, grabbed her from behind, covered her mouth, and pushed her to the ground.

Museba, who was reportedly armed with a rifle, threatened to shoot her if she reported the incident to her aunt. After the assault, the complainant went home without disclosing the matter to anyone.

The court heard that on June 8 at around 6 PM, the complainant was bathing in the same bathroom when Majoni sneaked in, grabbed her by the neck and covered her mouth using his other hand. He threatened to kill her and raped her once.

On June 13 at around 2 PM, the court heard, the complainant was alone at home when Nyamupandu called her to collect some plates.

It is alleged that when the complainant entered the room, she found Nyamupandu alone and he immediately closed the door.

Nyamupandu allegedly took a kitchen knife, pushed the complainant to the ground, removed her clothes and raped her once.

He threatened to kill the complainant if she ever told anyone about the incident.

The court heard testimony that when the three police officers sexually assaulted the woman, they all used condoms during the attacks.

However, it remains unclear whether the officers had coordinated or shared information about their intentions to rape the victim before the incidents.

The alleged sexual abuse came to light on June 29th when the complainant disclosed her ordeal to her mother upon returning to Bulawayo.

The complainant’s mother then accompanied her to the ZRP Western Commonage police station, where they filed an official report.

This subsequently led to the arrest of the three police officers over the weekend.

