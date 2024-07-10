Zimbabwean Left-back Lucien Mahovo Joins Norwich City
English Championship club Norwich City have completed the signing of Zimbabwean left-back Lucien Mahovo on a two-year contract.
Mahovo, who previously played for League Two side Notts County, has joined Norwich City for an undisclosed transfer fee. A statement by Norwich said:
Norwich City have completed the signing of young defender Lucien Mahovo from Sky Bet League Two side Notts County.Feedback
Mahovo has signed a contract until 2026 with a club option of a further year and will initially form part of City’s development and academy set-up.
The 19-year-old made two first-team appearances for Notts County, featuring in League Two and the EFL Trophy.
Speaking to official club channels about joining Norwich, Mahovo said:
It’s a great club, with brilliant facilities. I’m excited to get ready and get going. I love to get on the ball as much as I can and influence the game.
I’ve learnt a lot of valuable lessons when going out on loan (playing senior football) and I’m ready to apply them here.
Mahovo was born in the United Kingdom, but his father is originally from Zimbabwe. This dual nationality makes Mahovo eligible to represent the Zimbabwe national football team and its junior national teams.
