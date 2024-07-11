4 Killed, 10 Injured As Kombi Overturns In Ruwa

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred today at around 1330 hours along Harare-Mutare Road near Sunway City turn-off. Four people died on the spot whilst ten others were injured when a Toyota Hiace Kombi carrying 18 passengers veered off the road before overturning and landing on its wheels. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

The accident occurred against the backdrop of growing concerns raised by legislators over the recent surge in fatal accidents across the country.

In a recent Senate session, Manicaland Senator Jane Chitsamba raised concerns about the alarming surge in road carnage and directly asked Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona what specific actions his Ministry was taking to address this pressing issue.

In response, Minister Mhona said that the government will take a tougher stance, promising to clamp down on police officers and Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) officials who have been allowing defective vehicles to pass through roadblocks, a contributing factor to the rise in road accidents. He said:

It is quite saddening that over 26 precious lives were lost in June alone, with over 56 people injured. We are taking serious measures in terms of mitigatory actions as a Ministry, but this calls for a holistic approach. Where we have witnessed recklessness, where we did not preserve the sanctity of life on our roads, where others are driving under the influence of alcohol, and through the enforcement agents, we have said if a vehicle passes through a manned checkpoint and is involved in an accident, the officials are accountable. Not only that, but even the operators of those buses. So we are not only charging the drivers.

