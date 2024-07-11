CAPS United Players End Salary Protest
CAPS United players have called off their two-day strike and resumed training on Wednesday after receiving their outstanding June salaries.
Earlier this week, the CAPS United squad had been staging a sit-in protest at their training grounds at the Standard Chartered Sports Club, demanding the payment of their overdue salaries and signing-on fees.
On Wednesday, the club’s Chief Executive Officer, Morton Dodzo, told The Herald that the salary issues have now been resolved, and the team is fully focused on their upcoming Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Chicken Inn scheduled for this Sunday at Luveve Stadium. Said Dodzo:
Today the team has trained as we just promised on Tuesday that the club was processing their payments for the June Salaries.
We have already shifted focus to our coming encounter against Chicken Inn. I believe that come Sunday, the boys will be ready.
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
So now the outstanding issue is that of the signing-on fees. The club owes some individuals signing on fees and we already working on that.
We are hoping to avoid a scenario where other players receive their money while others appear like they are being overlooked.
So, we will try to let them receive their money in batches and clear everyone accordingly.
But the process can be duly done by calling individual by individual and coming to terms with their contracts.
We can’t afford to pay a single individual and leave some that will mean that the dressing room would be divided.
After 17 matches, Makepekepe currently occupies the 9th position in the league table with 22 points.
The league leaders, FC Platinum, are 13 points ahead of CAPS United, having accumulated 35 points so far in the campaign.
More: Pindula News