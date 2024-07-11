CAPS United Players End Salary Protest

Today the team has trained as we just promised on Tuesday that the club was processing their payments for the June Salaries.

We have already shifted focus to our coming encounter against Chicken Inn. I believe that come Sunday, the boys will be ready.

So now the outstanding issue is that of the signing-on fees. The club owes some individuals signing on fees and we already working on that.

We are hoping to avoid a scenario where other players receive their money while others appear like they are being overlooked.

So, we will try to let them receive their money in batches and clear everyone accordingly.

But the process can be duly done by calling individual by individual and coming to terms with their contracts.

We can’t afford to pay a single individual and leave some that will mean that the dressing room would be divided.