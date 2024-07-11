Christians Call For Boycott Of Kirk Franklin's Upcoming Zimbabwean Music Tour

Commenting on the calls for a boycott of Franklin and Maverick City Music’s Zimbabwean tour, journalist Ranga Mberi wrote on Facebook:

Behold,

I too was curious to know why some Krishens are calling for a boycott of a music tour by Kirk Franklin, Maverick City (I was a HUGE Kirk fan in my youth).

I therefore climbed to the top of Mount Sinai, the virtual high hill upon which many Krishens reside. And, now, I return down to you, like Moses, bearing tablets with the following summary for you, the lowly people of Facebook:

1. Kirk Franklin is a Satanist. How do we know? He did a freestyle and said something about the G.O.A.T. We all know this is a certified reference to the Dhevho.

2. As if this wasn’t enough, he performed a duet with Will Smith ku BET. We know Smith is a heretic. Besides, and worse, the Will Smith video was a ritual because it had fire in it. That the lyrics of the song talk about walking through “the smoke and fire” and to the light, as illustrated in the very same video, is neither here nor there. It’s still demonic.

3. Oh, and Chandler Moore of Maverick City was also in the song.

4. Candler has a nose ring. Gay and demonic.

5. Kirk also must be gay

6. Kirk is Illuminati

7. We are a krishen neshen and anyone who goes to Maverick thing is being initiated into Satanism.

Summary: Kirk Frankin and Maverick City vakaromba.

Thus says the Lords of Facebook.

Amen.