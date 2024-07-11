Pindula|Search Pindula
Fire Incident Disrupts Flights At Victoria Falls International Airport

12 minutes agoThu, 11 Jul 2024 11:43:13 GMT
A fire incident that occurred on Wednesday night disrupted flight operations at the Victoria Falls International Airport earlier today.

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) Director General, Elijah Chingosho, confirmed that the fire was caused by an electrical fault in the basement of the Air Traffic Control Tower at the airport. Said Chingosho:

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) wishes to apologise to all its valued customers for the flight operations disruption which occurred this morning due to a fire incident as a result of an electrical fault in the basement of the Air Traffic Control Tower at Victoria Falls International Airport.

The fire, which occurred on the evening of 10 July 2024, was contained without further incident or damage, and no one was injured.

The Authority would like to advise that the situation has normalised and that flight operations have since been restored as of 1018hrs this morning.

The delays and inconvenience to all valued operators, passengers and other stakeholders are sincerely and deeply regretted.

More: Pindula News

CAAZCivil Aviation Authority of ZimbabweVictoria Falls International AirportAir Traffic Control TowerElijah Chingosho

