New Processing Plant Brings Hope To Banana Farmers in Zimbabwe

These included difficulties in accessing markets, frequent accidents during transportation, and instances of gender-based violence linked to women spending extended periods away from home to sell their banana produce.

Shadreck Bvute, a veteran farmer, highlighted the specific challenges faced by farmers in the Honde Valley. He said:

I have been a banana farmer since 2014. This is my main source of income. I am not employed elsewhere; my home is my office. I spend day and night farming bananas. The buyers set the prices without considering our cost of production. So we are forced to sell bananas at very low prices. At the same time, when bananas are flooded, they rot.

He also said the other common challenges are transportation and access to markets.

Enoch Chapinduka, an Agritex supervisor, said having a plant here will reduce losses and improve farmers’ incomes. Said Chapinduka:

The major challenge is middlemen buying bananas at low prices. Farmers lose much to them, and the cost of inputs is high. The markets are too far away. Having a plant here will reduce accidents and improve farmers’ incomes and will greatly arrest recurrent post-harvest losses.

The International Labour Organization and the Ministry of Agriculture have organized multiple training sessions and workshops to educate farmers on the operations of the processing plant.

According to Alderman Tsatukana Chinhanhu, the project has already generated employment opportunities for local youths who received training at Magamba Training School and are now actively involved in constructing the factory.

Shadreck is optimistic that the banana processing plant will benefit the entire community, given that banana cultivation involves the whole community. He said:

Everyone is looking forward to this. Even if they do not work at the factory, they can supply their produce for processing. There is no homestead without a banana plant in this area because bananas grow well here. We are encouraged to keep this processing plant busy. The younger generation must focus on ensuring a constant supply of bananas to keep the plant running.

