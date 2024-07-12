Dynamos, Ngezi Discover Opponents In CAF Inter-club Tournaments

We have been drawn against ZESCO, they are a good side. This means we have to be very prepared and address our grey areas since they are not pushovers. It’s game on and we have to be prepared and be ready to battle. Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543 If we tick all the right boxes, ZESCO is not going to be a problem for us they are going to fall. We need to beef up our squad, and we need strikers with even some coming from abroad. But we have a short space of time as they need to gel in the system since the days are near.

The Glamour Boys faced a setback the last time they were slated to participate in continental club football. They withdrew from the CAF Champions League in 2015, citing financial challenges.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions, Ngezi Platinum Stars, have been paired with AS Maniema from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the CAF Champions League.

In the first leg, Ngezi will play as the home team, and then they’ll travel to Central Africa for the return leg.

The winner of this matchup will go on to face Petro de Luanda from Angola, who received a bye in the preliminary round.

Both draws were determined based on the teams’ geographical proximity.

