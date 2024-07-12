Rwanda Donates 1 000 Tonnes Of Maize To Zimbabwe

7 minutes ago Fri, 12 Jul 2024 05:29:14 GMT

Rwanda has donated 1,000 tonnes of maize to Zimbabwe in response to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s declaration of the 2023/2024 agricultural season as a national state of disaster.

The declaration was prompted by an El Niño-induced drought that has left more than 7 million Zimbabweans in rural and urban areas food insecure.

Speaking at the 30th anniversary of the National Liberation Day of Rwanda in Harare on Thursday, 11 July, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava said (via The Herald):

