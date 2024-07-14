Police Summon Prominent Dynamos Supporter Over Planned Demo At Rufaro Stadium

When contacted by The Standard, Mukwasi confirmed that he had been summoned and warned that he would face prosecution if any demonstration took place at Rufaro Stadium. He said:

I have been summoned to Harare Central Police and strongly warned that I will be brought before the courts should there be disturbances at Rufaro. The thing is, if anyone is organising that, it is not me.

Mukwasi reported to Harare Central Police Station in the company of his lawyers.

Dynamos are scheduled to host rivals Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium later on Sunday in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) match.

Mukwasi was allegedly mobilising the team’s supporters to protest against Dynamos’ leadership during this fixture.

This development comes after a four-day strike by Dynamos players over unpaid bonuses and signing-on fees, which ended on Wednesday.

Following the strike, a section of the team’s supporters distributed flyers around the city centre, calling for the resignation of the club’s executive for allegedly mismanaging the club.

Mukwasi has been identified as the ringleader of the supporters and is accused of sponsoring the printing and distribution of the flyers.

When Dynamos and Highlanders last met in the first instalment of the “Battle of Zimbabwe” in Bulawayo, Highlanders emerged victorious with a 1-0 score.

Currently, Dynamos have amassed 24 points after 17 matches, placing them in sixth position on the PSL league table, two points behind Highlanders.

